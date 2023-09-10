Video: NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Tin Tomatos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday revealed that its operatives uncovered illicit drugs concealed in tin Tomato paste jars.

The Director of Communications and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi confirmed the development in a social media post.

Sharing the video and images of the incident, Babfemi wrote, “Narco-trend update: This is yet another reason why we tell you some human minds are so flagitious as this video shows the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered tins of tomato paste used to conceal illicit drugs.

“Shine your eyes and be careful with what you pick up from people,” Babafemi wrote X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meth, skunk consignments concealed in tomato pastes, clothes intercepted at airport – As NDLEA intercepts 399 Kaduna-bound explosives; arrests grandma, others over 2 tons of illicit drugs seized in raids Read more at: https://t.co/ZpSLsgirSP pic.twitter.com/QQCeTCEf8D — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) September 10, 2023

See the video clip below: