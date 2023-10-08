(VIDEO) Naira Marley Can Enjoy The Prison Toilet I Renovated – Seun Kuti

“I gave my people money to renovate that cell, to change the toilet, shower, and paint the walls. I paid for it out of my pocket because I realized I could end up back there tomorrow.”

“At least, Naira (Naira Marley) can enjoy my charity there.”

Seun mentioned Naira Marley’s name amid the ongoing detention of the Nigerian singer in connection to the physical assault on late singer, Mohbad.

Kay: “‎See as he finalise it, he can still be back there tomorrow, this guy nah Mafia, him no Dey fear at all.”

Austine Abah: “‎I can see that Seun is a real son of his dad. fearless.”

Wezzy Remymartins: “‎Baba you’re too much at the list if god let him come out he can do the same thing.”

adetunjiadeyinkaj: “‎Original son of his father! Omo to ekun ba bi ekun lo n Jo. Baba Fela go dey proud of you, fearless Kuti.”

tosin.07: “‎Hmm true talk but better. God help Nigeria. I love Nigeria.”

Dee: “Is true, I have said b4, all dis politicians and to damage because dey may end up there..lol.”

Sunkie: “‎Hahahaha I was thinking maybe you knew u going back, then u said it.”

