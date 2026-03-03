Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has surprised his mother with a brand-new multi-million-naira G-Wagon.

New Telegraph gathered that the singer gave her mother the gift in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a heartwarming video circulating on social media on Tuesday, the “Lonely At The Top” crooner was seen presenting the luxury vehicle to his mum in what appeared to be a private but emotional moment.

The white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, reportedly worth ₦300,000 million, was beautifully packaged and handed over as a special Ramadan gift.

