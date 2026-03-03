Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has surprised his mother with a brand-new multi-million-naira G-Wagon.
New Telegraph gathered that the singer gave her mother the gift in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
READ ALSO:
- Asake Recounts Career Struggles, Rejections
- Asake Tops Spotify Nigeria’s All-Time Stream List
- How Teemey’s Dazzled At Asake’s Lagos Concert
In a heartwarming video circulating on social media on Tuesday, the “Lonely At The Top” crooner was seen presenting the luxury vehicle to his mum in what appeared to be a private but emotional moment.
The white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, reportedly worth ₦300,000 million, was beautifully packaged and handed over as a special Ramadan gift.
Watch the video below
View this post on Instagram
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Ahmed Ololade Asake Asake lastest news Asake Surprises Mother With G-Wagon For Ramadan Nigerian Afrobeats singer