March 3, 2026
VIDEO: Moment Asake Gifts Mother G-Wagon For Ramadan

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has surprised his mother with a brand-new multi-million-naira G-Wagon.

New Telegraph gathered that the singer gave her mother the gift in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a heartwarming video circulating on social media on Tuesday, the “Lonely At The Top” crooner was seen presenting the luxury vehicle to his mum in what appeared to be a private but emotional moment.

The white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, reportedly worth ₦300,000 million, was beautifully packaged and handed over as a special Ramadan gift.

Watch the video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr M$ney 💸 (@asakefp)

