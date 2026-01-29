The son of the late Nigerian gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has reportedly prevented his biological father from participating in the burial ceremony.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the young man confronted his father and refused him entry into the burial venue.

According to the eyewitness account, the son accused the man of neglecting the family for several years, stating that his father was visibly absent during their upbringing and failed to show up during the period when their mother battled a prolonged illness.

He also claimed that the children relied solely on their late mother, who took full responsibility for their welfare, education and daily needs while raising them alone.

In one of the video clips sighted by New Telegraph, the son was seen expressing deep anger over what he described as his father’s absence during his mother’s most difficult moments, particularly when she was ill and still struggling to care for her children without support.

