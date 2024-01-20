(VIDEO) AFCON 2023: We’ll Do Everything To Make It To The Final – Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has assured Nigerian fans that the team will do their very best to make it to the final of the 2023 African Cup Of Nations(AFCON) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Musa made this known while speaking with newsmen at the team’s hotel after their victory against the host, Ivory Coast, on Thursday evening.

He also thanked the fans and supporters for their enormous support with prayers both in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Abroad.

Despite being the most capped Super Eagles player to date with 109 appearances, Musa was an unused substitute in the first two matches against Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast and is yet to make his debut in the ongoing 2023 AFCON.

Speaking on their victory, he said, “Thank you very much! Like I said earlier, we don’t have much to say. We are going to do the talking on the pitch, as you can see yesterday we did one of the talking on the pitch insha’Allah, and we’ll continue doing that till the final on February 11 so that we go back to Nigeria very happy.

“We’ll keep on doing our best to make Nigeria proud and once again, we are sending all our support to Nigeria, the way they supported us for their prayers.”

He, however, said he will be hoping to make his first appearance of the tournament when the Super Eagles play their final match of Group A at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium against a Guinea-Bissau side who has recorded two lost against Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.