…Victory Well Deserved, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, described Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s resounding victory during Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State as an affirmation of the people’s will and endorsement of his propeople agenda.

In his congratulatory message, Abiodun said Aiyedatiwa’s victory was not only well-deserved but also a testament to the out standing performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said: “This victory reflects the unwavering support of the people for our party’s vision and dedication.” The governor highlighted the APC’s focus on an issue-based campaign, which resonated deeply with the electorate.

He also acknowledged the leadership of the APC at both the national and state levels for their relentless commitment and perseverance, even as he remarked that the ruling party has been waxing stronger under the leadership of the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. Abiodun also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary democratic principles.

He said: “Since taking office, President Tinubu has championed a level playing field in our electoral processes, ensuring a fair and transparent environment for all candidates.

