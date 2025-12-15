New Telegraph

Victory Not Accidental, Abuja Based Pastor In New Book

Victory is not an accidental phenomenon, but an achievement which comes to fruition by consistent hard work and prayers, an Abuja based Pastor Ademola Adebisi has said.

Adebisi stated this in Abuja at the release of his new book, “Journey to victory Land”, a faith-based work that uses automotive imagery to present a compelling allegory of the Christian journey toward spiritual maturity and lasting victory.

The book offers readers a reflective exploration of vision, spiritual capacity, strength and anointing, angelic escort, character, covenant relationships, perseverance, discernment, frequency management, voice, righteousness, and the “hidden manna,” all presented through the lens of pastoral insight and practical storytelling.

According to Adebisi, the inspiration for Journey To Victory Land emerged from a prayer assignment he received on January 1, 2025.

