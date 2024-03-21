Victoria’s Scrapped 2026 Commonwealth Games Cost $589M

The scrapped 2026 Commonwealth Games have cost Victoria more than $589m, the state’s auditor general said, in a report that calls the project a “waste of taxpayers’ money” with “no discernible benefit”.

The scathing report investigated the Victorian government’s shock cancellation of Games last year and found the cited $6.9bn cost blowout was “overstated”.

The report said the waste of taxpayer money could have been avoided if government agencies had worked together to give “frank and full advice” to the government before it decided to host the games. The report, tabled in parliament yesterday, was also critical of the business case for the event, prepared by the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions (DJSIR), saying it was inadequate to support an informed decision on the costs and benefits of hosting.

In July 2023, the then Andrews government announced the shock cancellation of the games, citing cost overruns from the initial estimate of $2.6bn to between $6bn and $7bn, reports The Guardian.