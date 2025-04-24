Victoria Mercy Honoured With BAT Award For Pioneering Contributions To Fintech, Cybersecurity

Share

Renowned finance and cybersecurity expert, Victoria Bigila Mercy, has been honoured with the prestigious BAT Award for Excellence in Financial Technology Innovation at the 2024 edition of the Bridge Africa Technologies (BAT) Innovation Awards, held in Lagos.

The award celebrates her trailblazing work in bridging finance and cybersecurity, and her remarkable impact in both the Nigerian and international tech ecosystems.

Victoria, whose professional journey spans over 15 years across Africa and the United States, has distinguished herself through a rare fusion of accounting expertise and cutting-edge cybersecurity knowledge.

From her early academic foundation at Yaba College of Technology and the University of Lagos, to her advanced degree in Cybersecurity from Austin Peay State University, Tennessee, United States.

Victoria’s trajectory has been defined by purposeful evolution, relentless learning, and a commitment to digital transformation.

Her BAT Award recognises a legacy of innovation rooted in real-world solutions. Over the years, she has led data protection initiatives, risk analysis systems, and application security strategies for high-level institutions, including Access Bank Plc and WASFAM Logistics LLC. Her approach is deeply analytical yet human-centred, grounded in both financial intelligence and digital resilience.

Beyond her technical excellence, Victoria has also contributed to policy discussions and academic research, co-authoring scholarly works on malware analysis, privacy-enhancing techniques in drone technology, and the role of cybersecurity in digital finance. Her work has become a reference point for emerging professionals and researchers focused on the evolving nexus of finance and information security.

In 2023, Victoria further cemented her role as a continental thought leader when she served as a judge at the Dratech Hackathon, an innovation competition that brought together some of Africa’s brightest young minds. Sitting on the panel for the Data Innovation and Cybersecurity category, she provided strategic guidance, evaluated pitches for real-world applicability, and mentored participants on best practices in ethical tech development.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Victoria expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed her passion for empowering the next generation of African tech innovators.

“This recognition is not just for me—it’s for every young African woman who is dreaming of making an impact in the digital economy,” she said. “I’m honoured to stand at the intersection of finance and cybersecurity, working to ensure that our systems are not only smart but secure.”

Bridge Africa Technologies, the organising body behind the annual BAT Innovation Awards, praised Victoria’s dual expertise and leadership as a symbol of Africa’s growing influence in the global tech and finance sectors.

“Victoria represents the best of what African innovation stands for—depth, integrity, and forward-thinking leadership,” said a BAT spokesperson.

As Africa accelerates its journey into a more digitised future, the recognition of professionals like Victoria Bigila Mercy is a clear signal that the continent is not just catching up—it is leading in key areas of innovation.

Her work continues to inspire, uplift, and pave the way for a more secure and inclusive digital financial ecosystem.

Share