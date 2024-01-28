New Telegraph

January 28, 2024
Victoria Inyama Reveals Ex-Husband Brings Home Girlfriend Despite Married To her

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has revealed how her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim usually came home with his girlfriend while they were married.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama detailed instances when her ex-husband allegedly brought other women into their home to harass her.

Chude asked, “So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?”

In response, she said, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

“I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is healthier. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together.”

 

