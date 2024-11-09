Victoria Crest Homes Flags Off 3rd Fully Solar-Powered Estate In Lagos

Share

In line with its drive to ensure sustainable and eco-friendly energy, real estate giant, Nedcomoaks Limited, a leading real estate company, on Saturday unveiled its third fully solar-powered estate, Citadel Oasis in Lagos.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Crest Homes and Deputy Managing Director Nedcomoaks Ltd, Mrs Ichechi Okonkwo, noted that the launch of Citadel Oasis is a huge milestone for the company.

According to her, Citadel Oasis marked a significant step towards ‘sustainable living in Nigeria, providing families with affordable, eco-friendly housing options’.

Okonkwo emphasized the importance of solar power in Nigeria, citing the country’s ‘epileptic power supply’ as a driving force behind the shift towards solar energy adding that the solar powered estates aim to alleviate these issues.

She said: “We have continually pioneered building sustainable communities, and today, we’re launching the third in our sequel of sustainable communities.

“We understand and know how challenging the power supply is in our country.

During and after COVID, everyone was asked to stay home, and power plants were shut down, leading to higher energy costs.

“We wanted to offer pocket-friendly solutions, making it easy for families to enjoy powered homes without excessive bills”.

She noted that Citadel Oasis is designed to provide residents with a unique living experience, combining comfort, peace, and excellence adding that the estate features world-class amenities, including a fully fitted gym, swimming pools, kids’ play area, and internal road design.

“We are the 1st fully solar powered community in Nigeria and the same infrastructure and amenities built into the first one, Citadel views 1.0 and Citadel views 2.0, we’re also infusing into this community.

“We’ll have world class amenities that continues to promote, you know, the excellence that we continuously showcase.

“So, families who key into and move into this community would continue to enjoy that peace that we offer in all of our projects.

Citadel Oasis is more than just a housing project; it’s a community designed to promote peace, comfort, and excellence. We’re offering aspirational living, where families can enjoy a beautiful home, a good roof over their head, and a powered house without breaking the bank”, Okonkwo added.

According to her, the company aims to complete the project within 12 months. “Today marks a significant milestone for us. It is surreal when we walk through dry land and come back in a few months and it is filled, bubbling, blossoming families, living there, thriving there.

“It’s usually a different kind of feeling for us. Today, marks the beginning of yet another community.

Citadel Oasis is one of the flagship projects for project 1026 and the 3rd sequel of the Citadel fully solar powered communities in Nigeria. As an organization, you can be rest assured that in the next 12 months, it will be filled with homes that are livable.

“We have different house options here from 2 bedroom apartments to 2 bedroom terrace duplexes to 3 bedroom terrace duplexes to 4 bedroom semi detached duplexes.

“And we have very flexible payment options from, 6 months to 12 months to 18 months” Okonkwo added.

