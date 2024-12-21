Victor Uwaifo, Majek Fashek, Other Music Legends Honoured in Benin

Share

The popular assertion by Jesus Christ that a prophet has no honour at home may not apply for some music legends of Benin extraction, as they were celebrated at the weekend in Benin City, the Edo State capital by Deepend Entertainment.

While, the late Guitar Boy, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Majek Fashek , Alaska Agho and Osayomore Joseph were honoured posthumously for their impact through music during their life time and beyond, Prince Actor Alile and Eno Louis were also given awards in recognition of the impact they have made through music.

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek (1963 – 2020) was a Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist. His 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience included the single “Send Down the Rain”, which won six PMAN Music Awards. He was also known as ‘The Rainmaker’ and worked with various artists worldwide including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé . His songs include – ‘Promise Land’, ‘I come from the Ghetto’, ‘ Africa Unity’, ‘I am not Tired’ among others.

Speaking, Ms Ododo Iwobi, niece to Majek Fashek, said the family is elated to have a posthumous award given to Majek Fashek from Deepend Entertainment. She said , ‘We are happy for the recognition given to Majek, though he is gone, but we thank God for a life well spent. We are happy, the family is happy about the recognition. We pray that God will continue to bless the organisers. It is good to recognize Majek even in death.

“I remember my uncle as a very kind person, someone that is spiritually grounded. If you listen to Majek’s music – ‘Holy Spirit’, ‘Prisoner of Conscience’, ‘Send Down the Rain’, you will find deep spiritual meanings. He talked about political consciousness, social impact. He talked about love in the family, between man and a woman. He was also a well grounded musician recognised here and in America. We are grateful to God for giving us a man like that, though he is not here with us, but his music will continue to be with us.”

Continuing, she said: “The entertainment industry is struggling now, but I think that the young ones should learn from the older generation who have been there, learn from them, avoid their mistakes and do it better, because music is life, there is a saying that music is food to the soul. They should improve on what they have.

Sir Victor Uwaifo, (1941- 2021) was also an award winning musician, writer, sculptor, and university lecturer. His song, ‘Joromi’, released 1965 was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa. He had other songs – ‘Guitar Boy’, ‘Arabade’, ‘Ekassa’, ‘Akwete’ and many more, winning several local and international awards.

Another awardee was Osayomore Joseph (1952 – 2022). He was a Nigerian musician who was one of the early pioneers of African popular Highlife music. He was popular for his anti-corruption and government critical lyrics.

Late Alaska Agho, who passed on in 2022, was also honoured by the entertainment giant. One of the sons of Edo music legend, Kelvin Alaska, who was at the event to collect the award on behalf of his late father said, the family has done everything to keep the man’s legacy alive. He thanked the organisers and sang from the father’s popular song, “Ighonogie”.

Prince Actor Segun Alile, 76, was also honored for the impact his songs have made. Alile who has won several awards thanked the Deepend Entertainment led by the CEO, Mr Festus Isibor.

He said, “I want to sincerely thank the Mr Festus Isibor for deeming it fit to honor me today. We pray for him to continue to grow. So many people make money in abroad ,but they don’t care about investing at home ,but that is what Festus Isibor has done.”

Also, Louis Enobakhare, popularly known as Eno Louis, was honored. Louis, who has been on the stage for the past 30 years, said the award is about rewarding musicians who have contributed in one way or the other in the music industry. He thanked the organisers of the event.

“I am humbled to receive the award. I want to thank the organizer, Mr Festus Isibor and the Deepend Entertainment Limited. We the musicians have to organise ourselves. When someone gets in power in the musicians union, he does not want to go.

“The chairman of the union in Edo State. How many years is his tenure? How many years has he been in the saddle? Young and up coming musicians must equip themselves in all facets of life,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, the Chief Executive Officer of Deepend Entertainment Limited, Osaretin Festus Isibor, said: “I know the legends that have contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry of our days, we need recognise many of them, though, we have lost many of them, but we need to recognise them because their music live on, and that means that they are still alive. Then those among them that are still alive, we also need to recognise their contribution while still living.

“The entertainment industry, just like every other sector of the economy is struggling. Music those days was really different, again technology has also effected music and today, you have to have money to be able to make a head-way in the industry. And with the way things are going in this country, everything is hard. Musicians and artists are struggling to survive just like every other Nigerian.

“We want the government to understand that the entertainment industry is an industry that creates jobs for the teaming youths. There is need to support artists. We can’t do it alone. The government should provide enabling environment . Things like power, you can see that we are burning diesel to provide power here. There is a lot of things to do in order to help the industry grow. The same thing, the hospitality industry is also suffering due to these difficulties.

“We are hopeful that someday a leader will come to change the narrative.”

