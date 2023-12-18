Ten goals at the Chile 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup earned Victor Osimhen the Golden Boot. The first Nigerian to score in every game involving his country in a FIFA organised tournament, from the first to the grand finale, his bright future was mapped out. Osimhen was voted CAF Male Player of 2023 to bring Nigeria back to reckoning after 24 years. This recognition came at a time the Super Eagles have continued to successively dash the hopes of fellow country men and women. Napoli have never had it so good since the exit of the legendary Diego Armando Maradona. The city of Naples went wild in celebration when the Argentine led them to win the Serie A title in 1990. That a Nigerian has brought the city back to life, as champions again, says so much about the superstar. Osimhen joined the Italian club in 2020 from Lille.

That switch that hit a record club transfer fee of 70 million Euros has yielded bountiful dividends. Their striker ended the season as Serie A Footballer of the Year 2023. He also came out as the African with most goals, 47, in one Italian season. Ever since he moved to Europe from Ultimate Strikers Academy, Lagos, Osimhen bravely confronted storms and did not quit. When injuries threatened his career, the challenge only made him stronger through determination knowing that going back home was out of it. And that is the take away from this accomplishment as Africa’s best and Italian hero. Setbacks are not meant to send heroes back to Ground Zero. If Victor Osimhen could rise from Wolfsburg in Germany to Charleroi, Belgium, without looking back, there is every reason to be hopeful in any situation.

This superstar of today emerged from the dump site of Olusosun around the Oregun/Ojota axis of Lagos. He hawked sachet water, come rain, come shine. This background pales into insignificance now that fortune has combined with fame to shower him with global recognition. With this development, Nigeria has suddenly attained international accord after many months of negativity, flowing from flawed elections to judicial irresponsibility and monumental corruption in high places. It is no more news about abductions and ritual killings. The world is used to mass murder and banditry prevalent in the country. Insecurity has depleted the population through deaths and relocation of human resources to saner climes. All these took backstage when the trio of Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie mounted the podium in Morocco to be celebrated by Africa. Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona women, was named CAF Female Footballer of the Year, 2023, her sixth time of picking up the diadem.

Nnadozie is the Female Goalkeeper of the Year 2023. Remarkably, Nigerians celebrated across ethnic and religious lines. No question was raised about their geo political zones. All three are from the Southern divide of the country and were eulogised in the Upper Benue as much as in the Lower Niger when they were announced as winners last week. Perhaps, if Osimhen had remained in Nigeria, there would be little to remember him for, just like many of his 2015 Golden Eaglets mates. The league in his home country has become so poor that no club has won any continental title in the last 19 years. The message is that there are thousands of Osimhens at home whose stars may not shine under the shameful atmosphere in which football and other sports are run. However, Osimhen will become the encouragement they desire to keep pushing.

President Bola Tinubu and the governors have sent congratulatory messages to Osimhen. While they celebrate him, it is time for them to pay more attention to sports. It is sad that the Federal Government cannot maintain any of its stadia. Sportscity in Lagos is more like the Olusosun Dump site. The Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja is not better than a junkyard. During the #EndSARS protests in 2020, Osimhen identified with the Activists. It is not too late to look into their demands now that the continent has crowned him. As a good ambassador, the best way to help him promote the country is to make the nation not only safe but also with a viable economy that will lift millions out of poverty. To whom much is given, much is expected. Osimhen does not have to wait for the government to extend a helping hand to his people. This he could do through charitable works. Sadio Mane has shown the way in Senegal. Poverty cannot be solved with a trillion dollars but millions of naira can bring many out of it. We congratulate Osimhen. The first Nigerian to be ranked No. 8 in the Ballon d’Or Award. He made his mark in France by winning the Prix Marc – Vivien Foe in 2020. He has continued to win ever since. Africa and the world will undoubtedly see more.