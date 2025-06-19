New Telegraph

June 19, 2025
June 19, 2025
Victor Osimhen Recounts Struggles Before Stardom

Renowned Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen has opened up on his past struggles, recounting doing menial jobs to earn a living.

He disclosed this while being recently interviewed by the media personality, Daddy Freeze.

According to him, he used to fetch water for his neighbours as a young boy, for others, he would clean their Spirogyra-filled gutters for N30.

He said;“There was a building in front of my house, this kind face-me-I-face-you, up of the building there, I used to fetch water for the people there for N80 and most of the time, I would wash gutter when the green things are coming out…”

Reaction trailing this posts;

my_helper_where_you_dey said: “God you remembered oshimen and he become a great man, pls God help me too before this year runs out let me be great! Without money sapa na big deal”

sexysleem2 wrote: “Every great person has a story to stardom!
Thank Goodness you paved a way for yourself Osy Wonder”

barpasiano stated: “This one you can never ask him the source of his wealth because evidence choke”

lady.blemiviv wrote: “Life!!!! Reason you don’t look down on anyone cos no one knows tomorrow. ”

aniberry22 said: “Just be kind even to your service provider like gate man gutter cleaner oh! He might just be greater than dee, u won’t be broke oh! But he/she funds will be breathing in the bank”

