Victor Osimhen Recounts Struggles Before Stardom

Renowned Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen has opened up on his past struggles, recounting doing menial jobs to earn a living.

He disclosed this while being recently interviewed by the media personality, Daddy Freeze.

According to him, he used to fetch water for his neighbours as a young boy, for others, he would clean their Spirogyra-filled gutters for N30.

He said;“There was a building in front of my house, this kind face-me-I-face-you, up of the building there, I used to fetch water for the people there for N80 and most of the time, I would wash gutter when the green things are coming out…”

