Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has continued his globe-trotting career after completing a move to Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Kaysar Kyzylorda.

The 35-year-old Nigerian has signed a one-year contract with the Kyzylorda-based club, popularly known as the Wolves, marking his first stint in Central Asian football.

Moses arrives as a free agent following his departure from English League One outfit Luton Town, where he featured last season.

At his new club, the experienced winger will don the number 11 jersey as he looks to bring leadership and top-level experience to the Kazakh side.

READ ALSO:

Kaysar Kyzylorda are a well-known name in the country’s domestic football scene, having won the Kazakh Cup on two occasions.

Moses, who enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe, is best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he won multiple trophies, including the English Premier League and FA Cup.

He has also played for several clubs across England, Italy, Turkey, and Russia, building a reputation as a versatile wide player with pace and tactical intelligence.

His move to Kazakhstan represents a fresh chapter in a career that has spanned more than a decade at the highest levels of the game.

FC Kaysar Kyzylorda will be hoping Moses’ experience and professionalism can boost their ambitions in the new league season.