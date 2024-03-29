Victor Moore Foundation Donates Computers, Others To Sasa High School

A non-governmental organisation, Victor Moore Foundation, has donated 20 desktop computers and 50 school materials to underprivileged students at Sasa Community High School, Egbeda, Lagos State.

This initiative, according to the Executive Director of the foundation, Ms. Besidonne Moore, marks the organisation’s first project of this nature.

Speaking during a press briefing at the venue, Ms Moore highlighted the foundation’s previous focus on providing school uniforms, textbooks, and a mentorship program, saying, “This is our first project of this kind, but we’ve previously focused on providing school uniforms, textbooks, and a mentorship program.

“Looking forward, we plan to replicate similar initiatives in other communities and establish our own centres. Long-term, we aim to impact all six geographical zones in Nigeria.”

Despite facing challenges such as funding, timelines, and project approval delays from the district, Ms. Moore expressed satisfaction with overcoming these obstacles. She stated that the project took about six to eight weeks from initial discussions last year to implementation this March.

Explaining the choice of Sasa Community High School, Ms. Moore stated, “We partnered with them due to a teacher, who reached out via our social media. Our goal is to set up ICT centres, and seeing an underutilised computer centre at the school, we decided to equip it with 20 computers desks, and chairs. Additionally, we’re providing school bags, water bottles, and notebooks to 50 beneficiaries we’ve been supporting.”

Appreciating the support, the Principal of Sasa Junior Community High School, Mr Olabayo Folarin, said: “I extend a big thank you to Victor Moore Foundation for their wonderful support.

“This is our second major project; the first involved the contribution of computers by our alumni. Other groups, like the old students, have also supported us, providing computers and items for indoor games.

“Victor Moore Foundation has consistently assisted with various initiatives, and we look forward to their continued impact on the school and students.”

One of the beneficiaries, Ogunbode Michael, expressed excitement, stating that it was the first time he had seen such a project in his school. He emphasised that the provision of computer systems will enable him to become tech-savvy and access online resources when needed.