Victor Kayode: NHCI Is A Force To Reckon With By Professionals Who Appreciate Value

Share

…Mulls Establishment Of Hotel And Hospitality Finishing School

Victory Olanrewaju Kayode, is the Group General Manager/Managing Consultant, Etal Concepts Limited, owners of Etal Hotel Group, Lagos. Recently elected as the President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI), he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA, on his career, agenda as NCHI helmsman, the present state of Nigerian tourism and hospitality sector, among others Kindly give a brief profile or background of yourself sir:

Background

Kayode Victor Olanrewaju, recently elected as President and Chairman of Coun-cil, Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI), married with children, is a thor-oughbred professional in the hospitality in-dustry, with years of experience spanning over 40 years both in multinationals and Nigeria brand Hotel organisations.

He hailed from Ondo State, with a Higher National Diploma from Ondo State Polytechnic now Ondo State University of Agricultural Sciences and a Masters degree in Industrial and Labour Relations from the University of Ibadan.

Kayode is among the highly recognised Nigerians that started their professional journey with Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Towers, as one of pioneering personnel. Having cut his teeth the international ho-tel brand and rose through the ranks, he moved on to have a stint with other hotel groups, managing hotels such as the indig-enous Nigerian Hotels Limited (Owners of former Ikoyi Hotel, Kano Central Hotel, Jos Hill Station Hotel Jos, Bristol Hotel, Lagos, and Managers of many state owned Hotels) before it was privatised.

He was at a time the Head, Human Re-sources at the Novotel FESTAC (Now Gold-en Tulip). He stepped out of his familiar ter-rain briefly to have a stint at Vono Products Plc and shortly after made his way back to Pearl Court and Apartments, Ikoyi.

Today, Kayode is the Group General Manager/Managing Consultant with Etal Concepts Limited, Owners of Etal Hotel Group in Lagos. He is an active and re-spected member of a number of professional groups including NHCI.

How would you describe your recent elec-tion as the President of NCHI?

I see this as a call to service having been the first Vice President of the Institute for the past four years following another four years as Second Vice President. What is the remit of NHCI as not many people know about it even though it’s the foremost catering and hotel institute in Nigeria?

Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute registered in 1978 was the hospitality re-sponse to the Indigenisation Decree of 1976 by the then Military government for the na-tionalisation of all foreign assets in Nigeria.

Before then, it was the Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management Association (HCIMA) of UK now Institute of Hospital-ity-IH.

Its main objective is the professional ca-pacity development of professionals who operate in the hostels, guest houses, indus-tries and tertiary hospitals and to certify and regulate their ethical professional practice and discipline.

Why has the Institute presence waned over the years?

Yes, it seems that the Institute was never created to make noise about its activities just as the fact that it was established with clear Memorandum of Understanding MoU), which sets out clear modus-operandi of capacity development and enhancement.

Following the guidelines, it was not set out to be loud but modest in operations as it is a professional capacity development and regulatory body.

Another fact is that it has been quietly pursuing the necessary legislation since 2002 to begin the regulatory aspect of it functions.

It was not set out to make profit, and so it was not expected to make noise about it activities. However, this has not diminished its latitude in terms of reach. The prolifer-ation of other bodies, most of which were profit driven, with heavy publicity, made it look unseen, but for those who appreciate value, it is a force to reckon with.

How do you think this can be addressed in order for the institute to reclaim its top place again?

The major fact to understand is that Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) is not in a race nor competition to the extent that it will reclaim anything. It is out to give value and has procedures for doing this. However, with the pursuit of the Charter status that will enable the regularisation and regulation of practice, the industry will have greater value for services rendered and therefore, accord it the rightful place.

Remember that this is not an Associ-ation but a professional body for gradu-ates in practice to further sharpen their knowledge ethically and professionally.

What is your agenda as the President?

To deepen understanding within the industry, Leverage on existing platforms and complete the process of the Charter status, advance the course of profession-als, engage necessary organs of govern-ment where possible to clear issues such as the limitation of catering and hospital-ity professionals in civil service to grade level 14 rather than allowing them to get to the officer cadre, entrenching further professional training through capacity development and network, both domes-tically and internationally, for opportu-nities that will enhance professional de-velopment for our members.

We may as well pursue the option of setting up a Hotel and Hospitality Finish-ing School if time and resources permit to bridge the identified wide gap between the industry practice and academic train-ings for professionals.

How prepared are you and what would you say has prepared you for this historical moment?

I have been in the Presidential line for the past eight years coordinating activities for the development of the Institute and the needed prompts for development are clearly visible and can be tackled.

The learning curve has been long and this is the tradition of Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute, it is our template for leadership development. In any case, I have the neces-sary academic, professional and industry experience, spanning over 40 years, to latch on, for performance.

How well has the country fared in the hospitality in-dustry in terms of training?

The trouble with training in the industry is that the operators see only revenue hence whatever will take anything from their income as training is seen as cost. The value of training is not seen immediately as it deals with the sub-conscious, but operators assume they will see impact immediately and once this does not happen, they feel it’s no longer nec-essary.

Human beings are not machines and they need time for assimilation before utilising anything learnt. On the fact that operators consider training as cost, I will say we have done fair-ly. Operators must train and retrain over times to imbue the culture of service.

Secondly, trainings in the industry are most times not based on needs but on laid out jackets as Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Most trainings are mecha-nistic without human consideration or value driven.

So far training regularity must im-prove greatly in our industry and oper-ators need to spend more and treat staff as assets that need to be maintained like their machines and tools are maintained with regular servicing and overhaul.

How can the proliferation of hotel and ca-tering training institutes in the country be checked?

It is unfortunate to see a crowded at-mosphere of everything training institute in Nigeria. Most of these are profit driven and not for professional improvement. Having many training Institutes, how-ever, is never the problem, but the value given back to those who attend or are members.

Hopefully, when our Charter status is achieved, we would be in a position to advise operators and government through the Corporate Affairs Commis-sion on how to checkmate this, but for now, let the weed and the tares grow together.

How can professionalism, which has been the bane of industry, be instituted?

When we say professionalism, what do we mean? Until institutions can begin to train along vocational and professional lines, until when the institutions can be bold enough to seek the support of the industry practitioners in designing their curriculum and until the industry begin to recruit based on professional and voca-tional qualifications and not on academic qualification.

Until when the regularity of training in industries can be a factor of star rating and until remuneration in the industry can be based on your professional and vocation experiences then we shall be-gin to professionalise. It is interesting for operators to currently believe they can recruit anyone and train forgetting it is difficult to train a recruit with the wrong attitude.

We must do away with the mentality of anyone can do it, just train and that is when professionalism can take root.

Can the high mobility in the industry be reg-ulated?

For as long as there are competing employ-ers, new properties coming up and offering better conditions of services and the desire to grow by people is a driving force, there can never be an end to high mobility.

The only advice is that; operators should do their best to be both staff and customer-cen-tric. They should attach value to their staff as assets and give them good conditions of ser-vice. Good conditions of service do not mean increase in salary but sound issues of welfare and reward systems.

If a staff knows that should he/she work for five years consecutively, there is a bonus, for 10 years a higher bonus, and many more, it will be difficult to move as we see today.

Staff should also be involved and engaged in operational decision making and execution as stakeholders, not just tools of work.

What are some of the basic challenges of the industry and how can it be addressed?

Operational, political and environmental challenges. Wrong human resources practice leading to recruiting unqualified personnel, inadequate acculturation, operational import as SOP, tourism underdevelopment, and high operating cost, especially energy, incessant tax structure, and government policies, among oth-ers are critical challenges facing the industry.

Standardisation and regulation are issues in the industry, how can these be addressed and what is the role of your institute in bringing this about?

The current argument is whether standard-ization and regulation is a government function or industry function. To be honest, both are in-dustry matters with just the help of government in enforcement and not vice versa.

What is your view on Nigeria not having a hotel school as many see the lack of this partly responsible for the problem of professionalism and standards in the industry?

Appreciate you for this. My view are as clear as those who have seen this as part of the major problems of the industry (not just part but ma-jor). This industry is professional in nature and you can hardly practice meaningfully without cutting the professional and vocational teeth.

The academic institutions are doing their best but there is need for a finishing school and not a hotel school, which is viewed as another training school. This finishing school will intro-duce the graduates to the vocational contents of the industry and train towards your identified areas of interest.

It is unfortunately not a government matter, but an industry matter, as you have the Law School in Nigeria as a matter of the Body of Benchers. The current curriculum in the in-stitutions are general without any vocational or professional destination, which the Hotel Finishing School is expected to provide.

The absence is a major setback in the indus-try and that’s why it’s easy for the operators, especially the multinationals, to rate Nigerian graduates in the industry low and have to train based on their standard operating procedures (SOP) before deploying staff as our graduates have no professional nor vocational orientation to horn.

How would you describe the Nigerian hospitality market?

Simply described as “bubbling for capital encashment and flight not for tourism nor growth”. They are not established in line with tourist’s expectations, but to make money only.

Every operator should have a tourist view with particular orientation, but every operator in Nigeria is doing buying and selling.

What is the attraction for international brands jostling for a foothold in Nigerian market?

The entry level is low, the Naira strength is weak and the market is there. Nigeria is a country where you can recoup your investment

Share