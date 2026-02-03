Victor Ikpeba Questions Super Eagles Star’s January Transfer

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has criticised Frank Onyeka’s deadline-day loan move to Championship leaders Coventry City, describing it as a backward step for a player of his quality.

The Brentford midfielder joined the Sky Blues on a deal running until the end of the season, which includes an obligation to buy should Coventry secure promotion to the Premier League.

Despite Onyeka’s limited involvement at Brentford this campaign six substitute league appearances and three starts in the Carabao Cup, Ikpeba insists the Nigerian international should be playing regularly in a top-flight league.

Onyeka’s reputation was further enhanced by his performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he emerged as one of the unsung heroes of the Super Eagles’ bronze-medal finish.

Ikpeba Slams Onyeka’s Backwards Move To Coventry

Speaking on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football, Ikpeba argued that Onyeka’s ability deserves a place in Europe’s top leagues rather than the English second tier.

“These things happen in football when you don’t have enough playing time. He is a top player, gives everything, even the few times we’ve seen him playing for Brentford.

“It’s not nice for him to go down a step lower, the Championship. If he had gone to a Premier League club in England, it would have been great or go somewhere in France, Serie A, La Liga or a first division side. It’s very unfortunate.”

Reflecting on his own playing career, which spanned 16 years and included spells at clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, Ikpeba explained that he avoided lower-league football during his prime.

“I never played in the lower league throughout my 15-year, 16-year career.

“I never dreamt of the opportunity of playing in the second division. I had the opportunity to play in the second division towards the end of my career.”