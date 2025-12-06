Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Starts December 18 In Warri

Prize money increased

The next edition of the Victor Ikpeba 5-a-Side Football Challenge has been confirmed to hold in Warri, Delta State, from December 18-20.

This event has been designed to be a refreshing addition to the Christmas/endof-the-year festivities for the community and the Bet9ja patrons in the area.

This 5th edition has also been refined with a bonus for the teams and players, with the cash pool increased to N1m (one million naira).

It is increased with a smaller number of teams this year for proper coordination and extra entertainment value. The football practical will involve eight teams built around the Bet9ja vendors in that area. Bet9ja is a partner of this laudable community sports and entertainment initiative.

Day One of the competition will produce the semi-finalists, and it continues the following day to the third-place game before the grand finale on Saturday, the 20th.

Victor Nosa Ikpeba, the African Footballer of the Year (1997), held the first edition in 2021 after the very first was organised in Surulere, Lagos. Since then, it has continued to be an event to look forward to for these communities.

He spoke about this forthcoming event. Ikpeba said, “I don’t know if we would have come this far if Bet9ja did not see that it is helping the youths and decided to partner. So, it’s a thank you to Bet9ja.

“This year’s edition is wonderful as it ushers in the 2025 AFCON (African Nations Cup), so it will simply be a build-up to the African event.

I am happy when I see these young people sweat out for the trophy. We were like this decades back, and my prayer always is that the very gifted ones find a higher ground to fulfil their dreams.” There is a trophy for the winners, the individual awardees and cash for all.