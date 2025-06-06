Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge In Finals Stage

Share

The fight for a spot in the final match of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge continues this weekend, with eight teams set for the quarterfinal match on Saturday. Defending champions Gantos will take on seven other ambitious teams for a place at the next level.

The final of the 2025 edition, which is the fifth in the series, is tentatively billed for June 12. The organisers will confirm the exact date for the final match by the weekend.

This football competition is held annually to commemorate the birthday of the former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba.

The kick-off of the competition took place on 31st May at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah Street, Surulere, Lagos.

This 2025 edition is special as it is being held in honour of the late Dapo Sotuminu, who served as the director and coordinator of the competition from the first edition five years ago. The journalist was also the CDA chairman.

Share