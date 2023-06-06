Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge hots up

Over N400,000 will be at stake at the 3rd edition of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge with the winners taking home a total cash prize of N450,000 at the Five-aside Football event which has been scheduled for June 12, at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah, Surulere, Lagos.

According to the General Coordinator of the event and the Chairman of the Obele Odan Community Development Association, Dapo Sotuminu, the Champions, will take home a cash prize of N200,000, a giant trophy and gold medals.

The second placed team in the eight-team Football Challenge will go home with a cash prize of N125,000, silver trophy and silver medals. While the third placed team will go away with a cash prize of N75,000, trophy and bronze medals. The forth placed team will take home a consolation prize of N50,000.