Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Final Holds June 12

The organisers of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge have confirmed that the final match for the ongoing 2025 edition will be played on the originally stated date of Thursday, June 12.

There was a brief plan to move the game to Saturday, the 14th, but the idea has been dropped, and the game has been rescheduled for June 12, when the first four editions were held.

June 12 is the birth date of the former Super Eagles and Monaco striker, Ikpeba. The fight for a spot in the final match will be settled with eight teams set for the quarterfinal matches.

Defending champions Gantos will take on seven other ambitious teams for a place at the next level.

This football competition is held annually to commemorate the birthday of the former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba.

The kick-off of the competition took place on 31st May at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah Street, Surulere, Lagos.

This 2025 edition is special as it is being held in honour of the late Dapo Sotuminu, who served as the director and coordinator of the competition for the first edition five years ago. The journalist was also the CDA chairman.

Ikpeba, a former Monaco of France attacker and now a global football ambassador, said on Tuesday in Lagos, “I thank God that we have been able to sort out the final schedule so quickly.

