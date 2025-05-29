Share

The highly anticipated Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge 2025 will officially kick off on May 31 at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah Street, Surulere, Lagos, with the grand finale slated for June 12, a date traditionally used to commemorate the birthday of former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba.

This year’s edition, the fifth in the annual series, will be held in honour of the late Dapo Sotuminu, a veteran journalist and passionate grassroots sports advocate who previously served as director and coordinator of the tournament.

Sotuminu, also known for his role as the CDA chairman in the community, was instrumental in growing the tournament’s reach and impact in Surulere and beyond.

The tournament, known for promoting community football and nurturing local talent in Lagos, will feature eight competitive teams battling for glory and cash prizes across the first to fourth positions. The qualifying rounds and knockout stages will be wrapped up by May 7.

While excitement builds among fans and players alike, Ikpeba has voiced deep concerns over the deplorable state of the Obele Odan Community pitch, threatening earlier this year to cancel the 2025 edition unless urgent renovations were made.

However, following the sudden death of his longtime friend and coordinator, Dapo Sotuminu, Ikpeba decided to proceed with the tournament in his memory.

“Truly, I had taken the painful decision to stop the competition until we lost our friend, Dapo Sotuminu. It is for that reason that I decided to hold this 2025 and hoping that the venue be fixed before the end of this year,” Ikpeba told reporters over the weekend in Lagos.

Despite repeated appeals to elected officials and stakeholders in the area, the condition of the venue remains substandard, raising concerns about long-term sustainability of the community football initiative.

The Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge continues to be a vital platform for grassroots football development in Lagos, offering young talents a chance to shine while honoring the legacies of icons who have contributed immensely to Nigerian football.

