Victor Ezeji: It Was A Blunder Allowing Chelle To Handle CHAN Team

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Ezeji, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said Super Eagles B performance at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament has given room for people to look down on home-based players. Excerpts:

What is your impression of the performance of the Super Eagles at the CHAN Championships?

For them to have lost their first two games, the performance was poor. Losing two games against Senegal and Sudan is worrisome. I know people will say the league is not on, it’s on break, and so on, but we didn’t see the quality. You know, there is a way you play and lose, and people say it’s just hard luck. But this time, you can clearly see the quality was not there. I have always advocated for home-based players to be integrated into the main team, but what I saw showed the quality was just not good enough.

Would you say this is like a boost for those saying the home-based players are not good enough to be integrated into the main Super Eagles?

Absolutely. I think the boys have given them the opportunity to scream on top of their voices. But that is not all correct. There is no way you would tell me in a league that has over 600 players, we cannot find players that are good enough to play in the Super Eagles. I will always be an advocate of the players making it into the Super Eagles. But just that if they had done so well in the CHAN, it gives us more strength to still advocate for them. But in a situation where the performance is not there, it is difficult for us to talk, and even if we do, we already given people the opportunity to talk.

There are people syaing the same team defeated Ghana to qualify, what do you think went wrong between then and now?

With what I read, I heard some of the players that played the qualifiers were dropped and new players were brought into the team, I don’t know how true that is. If that’s the way it is, then there is a problem. And again, the coach (Eric Chelle) should have allowed those who qualified the team to take them to the tournament. He’s not the one who assembled the players. Allow the people who assemble the players to do the job. Look at it now, people are already blaming him, saying that he has no technical ability. They didn’t see anything in the entire game that the player played and everybody is blaming him. But again, you don’t expect Chelle to break the player’s head and put whatever he wants into their head. So, for me, I think they would have left him out completely.

Will you say it was a mistake allowing Chelle to handle the team when it was Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu that were actually in-charge of the team before the coming of Chelle?

Yes, I will stick to that. It was a mistake. It was a very big mistake. Look at Senegal; they went with another coach, different from their main national team coach, and they still delivered. For me that’s the proper way of doing things. Allow the man that has selected the team, to take them for the competition. If he fails, we know who to hold responsible. But our way of doing things in every game we play, we want the big man to be in charge. Now everybody’s blaming him.

Remo Stars won the league the last time and nine of their players made the final squad with new signing, Leornard Ngengen, making it 10 from the champions, with eight of them starting the first game and seven the second game. How do you explain the lack of coordination from the players?

Well, I don’t know how to put it. Winning the league doesn’t guarantee that all the players are very good. There are some players that are better than the players that won the league in the same position that they are playing. That’s why it’s called a national team, not a football club. I expected them to have looked at the position and then taken the best. It doesn’t necessarily mean that because Remo won the league, then the entire Remo Stars players should just go. Some players are better than the players that won the league for Remo Stars. That’s why you see when they win the league like this, and they’re paying the continental, they go back to recruit players into the team. If they were that good, why would they go to recruit players again? So, I think what they would have done, was to look at every position and then bring in players from different clubs that they think that are better. Yes, they have quality players, but they would have mixed it up.

Anas Yusuf was the highest goal scorer for the season, he was however put on the bench for Sikiru Alimi with five goals, would you say that was part of the problem?

It also tells you what I’m talking about because he’s the highest goal scorer of the season. In fact when the list was initially submitted, he was not part of the team. And I was like, how on earth are you not going to give the league top scorer opportunity? Are you saying all his goals were fluke? It doesn’t matter if his club went down on relegation or not, which his club did not. The first game, Alimi was there all through 90 minutes. Yes, Alimi has done his part. I expected the coach in the 50th, or the 60th minute, bring in Anas to come and show himself. We can’t have the highest goal scorer on the bench. I was shocked not for him to have played in the first game, same as the second game, which tells us that something was fundamentally wrong.

Two games, zero goals, five goals conceded, is that the quality of our league?

Well, it’s a yes and it’s also a no. Because in the league, the players always have this mentality of home and away. And this was exactly what I was doing with the LMC when I was working with them as the players relationship advisor. To take this mentality off these players, because most times, you see players, even before they get to where they are going to, they have already believed that they’ve lost that game already. We need to change that mentality, the players should know that football is football everywhere in the world. You can go anywhere and if you are a good side, you will win. So, I believe that mentality is still haunting the players.

There was the saying that some players were played out of their normal positions, what’s your take on this?

I don’t think so. When you say out of position, was a defender taking to be a striker or was the attacker taking back to the defence? Even at that, it is still within the role that you play. So, if you want to excel, you will excel in that position. I was a top scorer, I was a top striker, but then most times I play from the side. Sometimes I drop to the middle and I still play. So that’s not an excuse for a good player to excel. I don’t think that’s an excuse because no player was sent to go and keep or no keeper was brought in to come and play that you say, that’s a very typical one that you say was played out of positions. there’s no excuse whatsoever to justify losing the two games. It’s just that they were absolutely poor.

With the performance and supposed lack of technical input from the bench, should we start pressing the panic button ahead of the World Cup qualifiers?

Well, I don’t think so. The fact that we are going to see a different set of players taking to the field of play in the World Cup qualifier. Let’s not forget that this is a national team, not a club side. A national team is where you assemble the best players, so we can’t use this to judge.

With the outcome of this CHAN tournament, what’s the hope of Nigerian clubs ahead of the continental competitions?

I’ve always said it that most times why we’ve seen our teams not even getting to the semis or finals is because of the way we do things. Football is continuity. Football is a culture, a tradition. We have big issues here and we need to correct that. A team qualified to play on the continent and the next thing they will do is to recruit more than 15 players.

Imagine recruiting 15 and at times, they will even remove the coach and bring in another one, and before the coach can impute his philosophy into the players, they’re already out of the Champions League.

I think we need to do things right. I’m not saying you shouldn’t recruit, but look at where you have issues, recruit those players. At most, 3, 4, 5. That’s okay. If the ones that won the league for you were this bad, how did you then win the league? You know, it gives rise to those questions. How do you win the league when you change your team up to the point of 15 players? Some even go as much as 20 players. It’s worrisome.