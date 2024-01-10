Victor Boniface Reveals Why He Almost End His Career

Victor Boniface, a Bayer Leverkusen’s forward has claimed he almost gave up football at the age of 21 after sustaining injuries just two weeks after joining the Norwegian team FK Bodø/Glimt in 2019.

The 23-year-old called his time in Norway “chaotic,” adding that he had more horror tales than happy ones.

“I spent about three years in Norway. We won the league twice, came second one time. But football wise, it was chaotic for me. It was really bad for me. I think I have more bad stories than good stories there.

READ ALSO:

“But that’s life, you know. I got an ACL injury two weeks after signing in Norway. I almost quit football at the age of 21,” He said via Skype in the latest episode of Mikel Obi’s podcast.

He also said in the interview that he was a midfielder before relocating to Europe.

Following an injury that kept him out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Boniface recently lamented his ongoing medical problems.