Victor AD Speaks On Most Difficult Time In His Music Career

Afrobeats singer, Victor Eugenie Adere, popularly known as Victor AD has opened up on the most difficult phase of his music career.

Speaking in an Interview with Naija FM, the music star disclosed that collaborating with Davido on the song “I Tire” was difficult for him due to circumstances beyond either of their control.

Recounting the ordeal, Victor AD explained the reason why he had a difficult time working with Davido on the project in 2021.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that in 2021, rumours speculated that Victor AD was the one who wrote Jowo, which was sung by Davido.

He also explained why he couldn’t disprove the story sooner, which led to Davido unfollowing him on all of his social media accounts.

Here are some of the comments that Victor’s interview pulled online:

@boywestomoba12: “Don miss dis guy swr.”

@lakesite_cito: “There is a boy that has a sweet voice he just dropped his freestyle the lyrics is very hot please help us repost him

@Mudi_Vibes: “But na you dey put gas on this matter that year o, I remember.”

@Big____Tee: “Funny enough, this jowo is like the biggest song on the album and it didn’t even go far AD head strong o.”

@Jujuboi___: “No wonder Abu go dey find David up and down. Nah this David Abu go dey find Like say money lost. He thinks say David no get a better thing to do With time. Wallahi, koni dafun Abu.”

@Flore_alphonsus: “Davido is truly unavailable, dem no Dey see am.”

@richlifechiraq: “Una for Twitter with fake news useless people.”