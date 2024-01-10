Victor AD Reveals What TB Joshua Did For His Family

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday, January 8, released a documentary of alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by the late prophet.

Taking to his X page, the music star took to the prophets’ defence in a post, as he recounts how God used TB Joshua to heal him of skin disease at age six, restored the hand of his mother, and healed his sister from blindness.

He noted that the late TB Joshua did many good deeds for them, including giving them shelter and food when they were homeless.

He wrote: “Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restore my mum’s hand that was supposed to be amputated due to a gunshot wound, or is it my sister who got healed from blindness during her primary school days?

“So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God #tbjoshualegacyliveson”