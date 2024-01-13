Victor AD Defends TB Joshua Amid Allegations

Nigerian singer, Victor AD, has defended TB Joshua, amid different allegations leveled against the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in a recently released documentary. On Monday, the BBC Africa Eye reported eyewitnesses’ accounts of rape, torture, and forced abortions allegedly committed by the late cleric. The cleric died on June 5, 2021 at the age of 57.

In the documentary, some former members of the church claimed TB Joshua raped, tortured, and forced them to carry out abortions inside the church located in the Ikotun area of Lagos state. The report has since stirred up arguments across social media with users expressing mixed opinions. Joining the fray, Victor AD took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that “God used Joshua to restore my mum’s hand that was supposed to be amputated”.

The song- writer, born Victor Adere, also said the late cleric healed “my sister from blindness during her primary school days”. Victor AD also argued that none of TB Joshua’s miracles can be “faked or staged”. “Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mum’s hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days,” he wrote.

“So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were home- less he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God.” Eedris Abdulkareem, the rapper, earlier tackled BBC, arguing that it “lacked the justification to condemn any African man”.