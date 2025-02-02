Victony To Undergo Fifth Surgery Amid Struggle With Leg Pain

Share

Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony has disclosed that he is still experiencing leg pain despite undergoing four surgeries.

New Telegraph reports that Victony who survived a ghastly car accident in 2021 that claimed one life and left three others injured, shared his struggles in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Speaking about the accident that confined him to a wheelchair for about a year, the singer revealed that he is scheduled for a fifth surgery due to persistent pain.

He said: “My leg still hurts. I am still going to do another surgery. I’m living it. I have just accepted that experience.

“It’s what is making me who I am today. That’s my story. I don’t want to happily identify with it but it’s part of my story.”

He also disclosed that he was in a coma for three to four days following the accident.

He admitted to experiencing “Survival guilt” after learning that someone lost their life in the crash but eventually overcame it.

However, despite the challenges, Victony continues to push forward in his music career, embracing his journey and the experiences that have shaped him.

