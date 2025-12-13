Nigerian singer, Victony, whose real name is Anthony Ebuka Victor, will headline a special year-end concert titled “The Bonfire Experience” on Sunday, December 21, at the Glitz Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

The event is expected to attract a strong turnout from supporters eager to celebrate the artist’s journey and achievements in music.

Speaking about the concert, Victony described it as more than just a performance, noting that it is meant to be a shared moment with the friends and fans who have played a key role in his rise.

He said the show will reflect gratitude, connection and reflection as he rounds off another milestone year in his career.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Victony’s path to stardom has been marked by steady growth and resilience.

He began making music in 2016, initially gaining attention as a SoundCloud rapper through freestyles and experimental mixes that showcased his raw talent. His early consistency helped him build a loyal following long before mainstream recognition arrived.

In August 2020, he released his debut album Saturn, a project that hinted at his versatility and songwriting potential. His breakthrough moment came shortly after with the release of Ina Benz, a track that firmly positioned him within Nigeria’s mainstream music scene and introduced his sound to a wider audience.

The singer’s profile soared in 2022 with the viral success of Soweto, produced by Tempoe. The song became a global TikTok favourite and later received an international remix featuring Rema and American rapper Don Toliver.

The remix extended the song’s reach, earning chart placements in several countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Canada.

Victony continued to evolve creatively, and in June 2024, he released his sophomore album Stubborn. The project received praise from critics and fans alike for its emotional honesty and refined production.

Through the album, Victony explored themes such as love, perseverance and self-discovery, further establishing himself as one of Afrobeats’ most thoughtful young voices.

With The Bonfire Experience, Victony is expected to deliver a performance that reflects both his musical growth and his appreciation for the community that has supported him. As the year draws to a close, the concert promises to be a defining moment in his ongoing journey.