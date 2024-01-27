Victony Teams up With Major League DJZ in New Song ‘Margaret’

Dynamic Amapiano duo, Major League DJz, have teamed up with award-winning superstar, Victony, to deliver a musical masterpiece titled ‘Margaret’. This collaboration is a thrilling international showcase, featuring an exciting mix of Amapiano with a twist of highlife.

‘Margaret’ is more than just a track; it’s a sonic journey that promises to captivate listeners and find a permanent place on their playlists. The addition of Victony to the mix elevates the song, with the artist delivering a verse that adds depth and excitement to an already outstanding composition.

‘Margaret’ was produced by D3AN, Major League DJz, and Smeez. In addition to the collaboration with Major League DJz, Victony has teased an upcoming project with American artist, Saint Jhn. The king of Outlawville took 2023 by storm, making headlines with chart-topping releases like OHE- MA, Jaga Jaga, and Angelus, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.