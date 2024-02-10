Victony Set to Release Exciting New Single With Swae Lee &Post Malone

Fresh off the heels of a monumental 2023, King of the Outlawville, Victony, is gearing up to drop yet another chart-topping hit.

With a string of successful tracks under his belt, including collaborations with industry heavyweights like Don Toliver, Rema, and Crayon, Victony is poised to captivate audiences once again with his latest single, “Everything.”

Drawing inspiration from Post Malone and Swae Lee’s iconic “Sunflower,” Victony puts his unique spin on the beloved track, infusing it with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats.

What to expect? A dynamic and exhilarating rendition that is sure to leave listeners spell- bound. As anticipation reaches fever pitch, Victony assures fans that “Everything” is just the beginning.

With more music slated for release later this year, the singer is poised to become Africa’s next global export.