Victony Announce Arrival Of His New Born Baby Girl

Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, known professionally as Victony on Sunday announced the arrival of his newborn baby girl, with his girlfriend.‌

The “Holy Father” crooner took to his official Instagram page to announce the birth of his newborn child to his fans and followers.

Taking to his IG story, the Imo State-born shared a photo of the baby’s hand holding his hand as he unveils the name he has given her.

Announcing the baby’s name, he said his daughter’s name is Amara as fans to the comment section to celebrate with him.

New Telegraph recalls that Victony rose to fame in 2021 as a singer confined to a wheelchair after suffering an accident in April 2021.

Read reactions below:

gran_hombre1 wrote: “When Victony start walka?”

bibi.adee said: “Una go carry innocent face like who no Dey knack just imagine now now”

Gyvyty said: ‘Amarachukwu welcome”

gistandmemesblog wrote: “Congratulations”

tennie_x said: $Dis guy dey kn@ck on wheelchair?”

