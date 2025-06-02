Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Given Mass Burial In Benue

Share

At least 20 victims of armed herdsmen terrorist attacks, who were killed on Sunday, were on Monday given a mass burial in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were murdered in Edikwu Ankpali, in the Apa Local Government Area.

Families and mourners gathered for the heart-wrenching event.

New Telegraph gathered that the mass burial prompted high emotions, with relatives weeping profusely over the freshly dug graves.

Both clergy and traditional rulers offered prayers and called for justice and lasting peace.

Meanwhile, kidnappers of the abducted Benue Links passengers are reported to have demanded a whopping N14 million ransom for the 14 abducted passengers.

The victims, mostly women, were returning from the Orba market in Enugu State when they were kidnapped near Eyiupi community on Saturday.

The vehicle was en route to Owukpa when it was ambushed by the gunmen, who forcibly took all 14 passengers into the surrounding bush.

