Victimization: WAEC Workers Warm Up For Strike As NASU Gives 7-Day Ultimatum

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), has given a seven-day ultimatum to the management of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), to end continued victimisation of its workers and refusal to abide by a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) executed on March 10, 2025, at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, the General Secretary, NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi, said if WAEC fails to comply with their demands within seven days, they would mobilise and direct all members of NASU in WAEC headquarters, Yaba and all WAEC offices nationwide to commence a comprehensive and total strike action with effect from Monday, March 24.

He said they would also initiate legal proceedings against WAEC for violating the Labour Act and Trade Union Act, and notify the Federal Ministry of Labour, NLC, and other labour authorities about WAEC’s violation.

Adeyemi said: “NASU is demanding an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the March 14, 2025 memo, full implementation of the March 10, 2025 MoU, including automatic deduction and remittance of NASU dues, end to all forms of victimisation and unlawful transfers of NASU leaders, and for WAEC to respect labour laws and ILO conventions that protect trade union rights.”

Emphasising the pact, he said on March 10, 2025, NASU and WAEC reached an agreement facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as a follow up to a trade dispute filed against the management of WAEC with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He added that the agreement mandated WAEC to immediately resume deduction and remittance of check-off dues for NASU members.

“However, WAEC, through its internal memorandum of March 14, 2025, is deliberately violating this agreement by imposing an unnecessary requirement for individual consent, which was not part of the MoU.

“WAEC’s refusal to remit check-off dues violates Section 5 (3)(a) of labour act, which states that once a trade union is registered and recognised, employers must deduct and remit dues without requiring additional consent.

“This action also contravenes Nigeria’s trade union act, as well as ILO conventions 87 and 98, which guarantee workers’ rights to freely associate and bargain collectively,” he said.

He added that NASU had always advocated peaceful resolution of disputes and followed due process by “reporting the matter to the ministry of labour and employment.

“However, WAEC has shown total disregard for the reconciliation process and continues its anti-union actions despite reaching a settlement. “WAEC must immediately reverse its unlawful actions and comply with the signed MoU.

Failure to do so will result in a massive and sustained industrial action to defend workers’ rights. NASU will not stand by while WAEC undermines trade unionism and victimizes workers.”

