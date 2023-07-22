Vibe Records Act, Chase Cartel, Dreams Big With Trenches Life

Rising singer, Okafor Michael Chinaza, popularly called Chase Cartel, is aspiring to become one of the wave-making singers to emerge from this part of the world. The rising singer, who is signed to Virgin Birds Entertainment (VIBE) owned by popular Nollywood actor, Cyril Chukwuemeka Pharaoh, believes that he has what it takes to carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian music scene.

For him, his talent will surely take him to the top. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, the young singer who began his musical journey last year, said even though nobody influenced him in music, he believed that with God all things are possible. His first released single under Virgin Birds Records titled, Trenches Life, is currently enjoying massive airplay.

The song has to do with the singer’s past experience back in the trenches before he saw the light at the end of the tunnel when he got signed to VIBE Records. His next track G.O.A. T is due to be released on August 16, which happens to be his birthday, while his first studio album is set to drop under Virgin Birds Entertainment before December this year.

The album is titled, School Boy. Chase Cartel said what sets him apart from other rising singers is his style of music, which he calls, Trap music. Listening to music of American rappers like Lil Baby, Polo G and Central C while growing up, the Anambra State born singer said he draws inspirations from happenings around him and true life stories. Chase Cartel’s new single which is available on all platforms has already hit one million play on Audiomack within a few weeks of its release.