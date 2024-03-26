Viagra May Reduce Risk Of Alzheimer’s Disease – Study

A new study has found that the seminal compound in Viagra, sildenafil, can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by more than 50 per cent. The study is published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’. Sildenafil also forms the basis of Revatio, which is a medication for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The study discusses the possibility of the compound being used in treatments for the disease. Researchers of Cleveland Clinic reported seeing a 30 per cent to 54 per cent reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease in people, who regularly consume sildenafil for erectile dysfunction (ED) or pulmonary arterial hypertension, compared to others who did not.

Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia, is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.