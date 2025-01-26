ViaDerma excited to partner with the African Military Games

Share

ViaDerma, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, has shared its excitement about partnering with the African Military Games (AMG), recently held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event brought together over 2,000 athletes from 44 countries competing in 19 sports, including football, athletics, and karate. The Games aimed to promote military unity, cultural exchange, and friendship among African nations.

As a key sponsor, ViaDerma showed its dedication to improving the health and well-being of military personnel in Africa. The company used the event to highlight its top wound-healing drug, which is effective for treating wounds and infections—common issues faced by soldiers.

Christopher Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma, spoke about the importance of this partnership.

“Being part of the African Military Games is a great honour and a chance to show how effective Tetracyte is,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the AMG, thanked ViaDerma for their support. “ViaDerma was an important sponsor and made valuable contributions to the success of the event,” he said.

