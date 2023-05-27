Viable Correctional Service Critical In Justice Process, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored the importance of correctional service centres in a virile justice system, stressing that its viability was critical in justice process. Speaking at the virtual commissioning of a 3, 000-capacity ultra modern custodial centre, Janguza , Kano State, the President noted that, “the importance of a viable Correctional Service is critical, not only for executing court sentences thereby completing the justice process but also for keeping felons out of circulation, securing the society and deterring those who intend to act in an antisocial manner.

“This facility will not only enhance the well-being of inmates but will engender their safe custody and significantly address the challenge of overcrowding in some Custodial Centres.” According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the spate of violent, external attacks on some custodial centres across the country in the recent past underscored the need to fortify and take the security of the inmates and staff to be of utmost importance.

Also speaking at the virtual Commissioning of projects of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace in Kano and Kaduna, name- ly, New Airport Terminal Building at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State as well as Aircraft Equipment at Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, the President said his administration had placed a high premium on the safety, security and efficiency on air transportation which was the reason behind the robust Aviation Roadmap which has been successfully implemented, “resulting in huge growth in the sector, making aviation one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy before COVID-19, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”

Buhari also commissioned the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa, Kano State, which was relocated two years ago from the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College at Owerrinta in Imo State. He commended the college for boosting capacity development of naval logisticians within the period. He expressed his belief that the college will “undoubtedly contribute to the operational readiness of the naval fleet for economic prosperity.”