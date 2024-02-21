VFS Global Wins Seven Global Contracts In 2023 To Strengthen Global Leadership Position

…New global contract signed with the Government of UK for services across 142 countries.

VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, significantly added to its business footprint in 2023. Building on its trusted partnership, the company won seven global contracts which include the governments of the UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland and Austria.

Among the most significant wins of 2023 was being awarded a global contract for UK visas and citizenship services. In 2024, VFS Global will deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the UK in 142 countries across Africa & Middle East, the Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia & Asia Pacific regions catering to an estimated 3.8 million applicants every year, aiding cross border mobility.

This is a significant win also because the contract awards VFS Global with 84 new countries of service for UK Visas and Citizenship Service in addition to the 58 countries that VFS Global already serve.

Similarly, the Swedish Ministry of Justice and the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have awarded global tenders to provide Sweden visa services in 37 countries, and Norway visa and residence permit services in 52 countries respectively. Earlier in the year, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria also renewed the global visa services mandates with VFS Global.

As an exclusive service provider to the Government of France for select locations in Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global expanded France’s visa services network in Sub-Saharan Africa in September 2023. As part of the contract, France Visa Application Centres were launched in Cape Verde, Ghana, Liberia, and Rwanda while the contracts in two existing countries- Ivory Coast and Senegal, were extended.

“These significant contract wins are a testament to our trusted partnership with these client governments and our commitment to customer service excellence. It is also an opportunity to contribute to a larger purpose of restoring travellers’ confidence through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions and playing a key role in reviving global travel momentum,” said Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global.

In 2024, VFS Global will continue to focus on enhancing customer service and business excellence through investments in human capital development and technology.