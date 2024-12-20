VFS Global Processes Its 300 Millionth Application

Share

VFS Global, the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has crossed the 300 million applications milestone.

Notably, the last 100 million applications have been achieved in the past 5 years despite the pandemic-driven travel slow-down of 2020-2022. In 2023 alone, the company processed 24.1 million applications, 35% more than in 2022. (Source: ISR 2023), and between January to May 2024, it has processed approximately 100,000 applications a day.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of VFS Global Group, said, “We are very pleased and honoured with the achievement of this milestone, which is a testament to the trust 69 governments have in VFS Global, and a testament to the reliable, secure and innovative services we provide across 153 countries. We are also deeply grateful to all visa applicants using our services.

Over the past one-year, we are honoured to have won several important contracts, including becoming the exclusive overseas visa outsourcing partner for UK Visas and DHA Australia, and contracts with Germany, Finland, Portugal and Japan who have renewed their trust in us. We remain deeply committed to continuing investments in technology and human capital development to ensure continuous enhancement of our services.”

From managing 60 client governments in 2019, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 69 governments comprising long-term partnerships with 25 governments for over 15 years. Last year, VFS Global was honoured to have won a record seven global visa outsourcing contracts – for the UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria – further cementing client governments’ trust in the organisation’s highly secure, efficient, and innovative solutions and its overall value proposition.

Innovation and technology are a founding pillar for VFS Global, a company that conceptualised and created the business segment of outsourced visa services with its inception in 2001. For instance, the company has introduced 16 unique digital solutions and built robust end-to-end eVisa platforms for 12 sovereign governments.

Likewise, it pioneered biometric capabilities, another stellar example of innovation and adapting to changing market dynamics. VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 140 million biometric enrolments since 2007. Today as more governments look to integrate biometric enrollment in their visa application process, VFS Global has further developed its capabilities with the Multi-Mission Model

(MMM) biometric kits.

Currently, the organisation is strategically focused on leveraging GenAI-led capabilities to bring more efficiency to the customer journey. After partnering with the Responsible AI Institute to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI, the market leader has set up an AI hub in Mumbai and Dubai with one more – in Berlin in the pipeline.

