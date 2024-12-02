VFS Global Inaugurates New Visa Application Centres In Lagos

Share

VFS Global has inaugurated a new Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Nigeria to enhance visa application experience for travellers.

Director for Visa, Status and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), Mr Marc Owen, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

According to Owen, VFS was recently awarded the contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide.

He said: “VFS Global is proud to announce that residents of Nigeria, travelling to the UK can now book appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global’s new state-ofthe-art Visa Application Centres (VAC).

“These are located in Abuja; Ikeja and Victoria Is – land in Lagos. The centres have commenced operations from November 19 2024.

“The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global in the provision of a world-class UK visa service here in Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa.

“In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225 thousand UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories and this new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all applicants.”

Share

Please follow and like us: