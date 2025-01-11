VFS Global Earns Great Place To Work Certification In Nigeria

Share

VFS Global, a global leader in visa and consular services, has been officially recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified company in Nigeria for the period spanning October 2024 to October 2025.

This esteemed certification is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to creating a strong, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture, not just in Nigeria, but across its global operations.

The Great Place to Work Certification is based on employee feedback and a thorough evaluation of the organization’s workplace culture. It recognizes companies that excel in building environments where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.

For VFS Global, this acknowledgement marks a significant achievement, as it reflects the positive impact of its ongoing human resource initiatives, which are designed to enhance employee satisfaction, foster growth, and build a culture of inclusion.

One of the key factors contributing to VFS Global’s successful certification in Nigeria is the company’s focus on creating an employee-first work environment. According to Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer at VFS Global, the organization has always emphasized the importance of offering meaningful work and fostering a culture that supports both professional development and personal growth.

“This certification reflects our commitment to employee-focused policies. We have crafted roles that not only offer meaningful work but also pave the way for successful careers within a diverse and inclusive environment,” said Goel.

In Nigeria, VFS Global has earned exceptional ratings from its employees on several key parameters. The company’s workforce in the country expressed high levels of trust and faith in the management, with many employees acknowledging the efforts made to ensure that they feel safe, welcome, and equipped for success.

The overwhelming majority of employees in Nigeria reported that they felt proud to work at VFS Global, further demonstrating the effectiveness of the company’s leadership in fostering a positive workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work Certification for Nigeria is just one part of VFS Global’s broader commitment to excellence across multiple regions. This year, VFS Global has also received similar certifications in other countries, including China, India, the Philippines, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, underscoring the company’s global focus on creating a supportive and inclusive professional environment wherever it operates.

In addition to the Great Place to Work Certification, VFS Global has been recognized with several prestigious awards in Nigeria, further affirming the company’s dedication to excellence in human resource practices.

Notable awards include the HR Expo Africa 2024 Work Festival Award for ‘Category Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’, which recognizes the company’s efforts in creating a workplace that embraces diversity and promotes equality for all employees.

Additionally, VFS Global was awarded the Employers Excellence Award 2023 in the Consultancy, Outsourcing, and Human Capital Services industry category. These accolades showcase VFS Global’s reputation as an employer of choice in Nigeria and demonstrate its leadership in promoting progressive HR practices.

Taiwo ‘Dayo-Abatan, Regional HR Head for Sub-Saharan Africa, also reflected on the importance of employee initiatives in achieving the Great Place to Work Certification.

“The award is a testament to our ongoing employee initiatives in the country. These initiatives include the recent hiring of 60 university graduates from Nigeria under the Nigeria Jubilee Foundation Program, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme,” said Dayo-Abatan. The hiring initiative, which took place on October 25, 2024, is aimed at empowering Nigerian youth by providing them with employability skills, work readiness training, and the opportunity to contribute to their communities through corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

VFS Global’s workforce in Nigeria is a vital part of its broader operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 250 employees in the country. This accounts for a third of the company’s total workforce in the region.

The organization’s success in Nigeria serves as a model for its operations across Africa, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating sustainable career opportunities for local talent, investing in employee growth, and fostering a culture of inclusion and respect.

The recognition of VFS Global as a Great Place to Work Certified company in Nigeria is not just a milestone for the company but also a reflection of its dedication to creating a thriving work environment where employees are motivated to contribute to the company’s success.

The certification and awards further reinforce VFS Global’s position as a leader in the human resources space, with a clear focus on employee well-being, career growth, and organizational excellence.

As VFS Global continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its workforce globally, the company remains committed to improving its workplace culture and developing innovative HR practices that ensure every employee reaches their highest potential.

The Great Place to Work Certification serves as an important milestone in this ongoing journey of growth, development, and employee satisfaction.

