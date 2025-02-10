VFD Group’s N7bn Divestment Paves Way Growth

Share

In a move that underscores its commitment to strategic capital allocation and value creation, VFD Group Plc has announced the successful divestment of its 57.26 per cent stake in Atiat Limited, a deal valued at over N7 billion.

The landmark transaction signals a pivotal shift for both entities, unlocking new growth opportunities in Nigeria’s dynamic financial sector.

The decision, ratified by VFD Group’s Board of Directors on February 4, 2025, aligns with the firm’s investment philosophy of optimising its portfolio by focusing on high-growth sectors.

The divestment, disclosed by Company Secretary, Gbeminiyi Shoda, in a filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday, represents a major milestone in VFD Group’s corporate evolution. ng on the deal, VFD Group Managing Director, Nonso Okpala, emphasised the firm’s unwavering focus on maximizing shareholder value through disciplined investment decisions.

“This transaction is a testament to our ability to create and unlock value. As we transition out of Atiat Limited, we remain committed to redeploying capital into high-growth opportunities that align with our long-term vision,” Okpala was quoted as saying.

Under VFD Group’s stewardship, Atiat Limited transformed into a formidable player in Nigeria’s financial services landscape, achieving impressive revenue and profit growth.

The company’s gross earnings surged from N2 billion in 2021 to N9.7 billion in 2024, while profit before tax (PBT) rebounded from a N30.4 million loss in 2021 to N1.4 billion in 2024 (unaudited).

Shareholders’ funds skyrocketed from N327 million to N8.2 billion over the same period. Following the divestment, Atiat Limited enters its next phase with a strong corporate governance structure, a robust financial position, and an ambitious growth strategy.

The firm continues to expand its presence in leasing, consumer lending, and bridge financing, with plans to make strategic forays into banking and insurance.

Atiat’s Managing Director/CEO, Kanayo Eni-Ikeh, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to innovation and market leadership. “This is not just a transition—it’s a catalyst for accelerated growth.

With VFD Group’s strong foundation, we are well-positioned to scale our operations, strengthen our market presence, and unlock new opportunities for our investors and customers,” he stated.

