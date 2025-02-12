VFD Group Soars With 84% Surge In Gross Earnings, Records N10.41bn Profit

Share

VFD Group Plc, a proprietary investment power – house with a diversified portfolio, has reported 84.45 per cent jump in gross earnings to N83.21 billion for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, marking a sharp increase from the N45.11 billion recorded in FY’23.

The Group’s full year 2024 unaudited financial statement filed to the Nigerian Exchange on Monday revealed sharp rise in earnings fueled by a 107.62 per cent increase in investment and similar income, reaching N71.17 billion—accounting for 85.54 per cent of total revenue.

The growth was primarily driven by strategic divestments, interest income from treasury activities, loans, advances, and robust dividend earnings. r income streams also recorded an uptick of 31.60 per cent, reaching N9.35 billion, attributed to gains from logistics and hospitality businesses, fair value appreciation in investment properties, and foreign exchange gains.

Meanwhile, net gains on financial assets at fair value stood at N2.65 billion, contributing 3.18 per cent of gross earnings, while the Group’s share of profit from associates declined to N30.04 million.

New Telegraph recalls that the Group had last week announced its full divestment of 343,546,646 ordinary shares, representing a 57.26 per cent stake in Atiat Limited, a transaction valued at over N7 billion.

The Group’s net investment income skyrocketed by an impressive 1,321 per cent to N21.71 billion, up from N1.53 billion in FY’23.

This resulted in a net investment income margin of 30.50 per cent, a substantial improvement from 4.46 per cent in the previous year.

Total expenses increased by 49.49 per cent to N19.75 billion, driven by personnel costs, which rose 35.31 per cent to N4.59 billion, reflecting a workforce expansion and salary adjustments to attract and retain talent.

Operating expenses surged by 53.05 per cent to N12.78 billion, fueled by increased administrative and growth-driven expenditures. Depreciation and amortisation costs also climbed 62.01 per cent to N2.38 billion.

