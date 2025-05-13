VFD Group Rewards Shareholders With N3.17bn Dividend

Share

Shareholders of VFD Group Plc have approved a dividend payout of N2.50 per share and a 5-for-1 bonus issue, as the Group declared a robust profit recovery for the 2024 financial year.

The approvals came at the company’s 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually, where shareholders endorsed a total dividend of N3.17 billion and an aggressive bonus share issuance— five new shares for every one currently held—signalling VFD’s intention to deepen shareholder value amid a turnaround in fortunes.

VFD Group, a proprietary investment firm building what it describes as “Africa’s most diverse business ecosystem,” posted a profit before tax of N11.3 billion in 2024, bouncing back from a challenging 2023.

The company also revealed an unaudited Q1’25 profit of N4 billion, a N1 billion increase over the same period last year, underscoring strong operational momentum.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Olatunde Busari, SAN, attributed the Group’s resurgence to prudent risk controls, strengthened governance, and strategic portfolio realignment.

“This AGM is a milestone,” Busari told shareholders. “Since our first dividend in 2016, VFD has consistently returned value. While 2023 was an anomaly, we are back on track.

The 2024 performance reflects sharper execution and disciplined oversight, and this bonus issue affirms our optimism about the future,” he said.

He added that the Group’s governance ethos—built on transparency and accountability—was instrumental in weathering previous headwinds and restoring performance.

“Even in difficult cycles, our governance structures held firm. That clarity builds trust, and trust is the cornerstone of sustainable value creation,” Busari said.

