VFD Group Plans Split Exchange For Creative Industry Alternative Finance

VDF Group Plc has stressed the need for increased financing for the entertainment and media industry to boost foreign exchange earnings and economic development. The Managing Director of Splitar Limited, Mr Folagbade Adeyemi, stated this while speaking at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) quarterly Forum, sponsored by VFD Group Plc. Adeyemi noted that the group was actively pursuing an exchange platform tailored to the media and entertainment sector, offering diverse investment opportunities for both domestic and international investors.

He disclosed that Split Xchange, currently in development stage by the group, would offer a platform for financing the media and entertainment industry, among other alternative assets. Adeyemi noted that seeing the huge potential in the alternative assets, Splitar Holdings through the Split Exchange, would drive the alternative assets space with its revolutionary digital exchange. With Nigeria’s estimated population at 208.8 million people, Adeyemi highlighted the increasing demand for Nigerian content.

Speaking on the theme: “Beyond Tradition: Increasing Relevance of Alternative Assets in Capital Market,” Adeyemi lamented the absence of robust funding pillars in the country. He noted that funding for the Nigerian entertainment sector primarily originates from outside the country. According to him, the new market in alternative assets, include Arts and Commodities, Real Estate and Entertainment and Media (E&M).

Speaking on the potential of entertainment and media, specifically, Adeyemi noted that globally there was an average market size of $41 billion as at 2021 with an estimated growth 4.2 per cent. However, the country earns $5 billion from the E&M, while the United States earn $750 billion from same sector; and United Kingdom, $140 billion. Adeyemi, while pointing out investments by Netflix and Amazon, which had churned out blockbuster movies that have gained viewership and streams across the globe, noted that Nigeria’s biggest investor in the form of pension assets was yet to invest in the entertainment or streaming services. He stressed the need to solve the problems of liquidity, efficiency, and barriers to entry in the country.