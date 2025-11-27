VFD Group Extends N50bn Capital Raise Timeline To December 26

VFD Group Plc has extended the acceptance period for its ongoing N50.67 billion Rights Issue following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The offer, originally scheduled to close earlier, will now remain open until 26 December 2025. The company disclosed this in a statement signed by its Company Secretary, Gbeminiyi Shoda and made available to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) noting that the extension became necessary due to strong investor uptake and increasing participation across all categories of qualified shareholders, including retail investors, institutional investors and members of the diaspora.

According to VFD Group, the additional window is intended to accommodate the rising number of shareholders expressing interest in exercising their rights, while ensuring broad-based access to the capital-raising programme.

The Rights Issue allows eligible shareholders to subscribe to two new ordinary shares for every three existing shares they currently hold, at a subscription price of N10.00 per share.