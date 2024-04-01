VFD Group Empowers Tomorrow’s Leaders With Vision 20

As part of empowering youths for tomorrow, VFD Group, a leading proprietary investment company, has embarked on a socially conscious initiative known as Vision 20. The investment company recently opened its doors to students from Readland Foundation, marking a special celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. The visit, according to a statement, was meticulously designed to provide young girls with invaluable insights into business processes and organisational culture, aiming to ignite their aspirations and fuel their dreams. T

he team involved esteemed employees and executives including Niyi Adenubi, Executive Director, Business Development & Investment Management; John Okonkwo, Executive Director, Finance, Risk & Compliance; Morenike Ominike, Chief of Staff to the GMD/CEO and Head, Regulatory Compliance; Muyiwa Olowoporoku, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications; Nkem Offonabo, Head, Human Resources; Chinenye Ezeh, Treasury Officer; and Elmer Aluge, Soft Power Specialist; representing diverse backgrounds and skill sets within the management team.

The day unfolded with a series of interactive sessions, where students were encouraged to set goals, believe in themselves, and embrace the importance of societal impact. This visionary program is not merely about empowering young women; it’s about laying the foundation for a brighter, more equitable future. At its core, Vision 20 is a commitment to fostering gender inclusivity and leadership development, particularly among young women. It’s about providing them with the right tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in a world of limitless possibilities.