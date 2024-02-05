Vetiva engages directors

Vetiva Capital Management Limited has appointed Mr. Olayode Delano as non-executive director; Ms. Halima Kyari, non executive director and Mrs. Oyelade Eigbe, executive director, client services. The company’s Chairman, Board of Directors, Prof Fidelis Oditah explained in a statement the appointment of the director aligned seamlessly with its vision for the future. Delano is a partner at Akindelano Legal Practitioners (ALP) with strategic oversight of the corporate and commercial transactions practice. He obtained a degree in Law at University College, London, master degree at Imperial College, London in business administration with a specialisation in finance. ment Institute/Middle Earth HR. Additionally, he is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

